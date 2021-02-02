Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $2,442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26.

