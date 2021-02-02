CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 72,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

