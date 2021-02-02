Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Coles Group stock remained flat at $$14.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

