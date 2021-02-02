Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COHR. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $213.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.