Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 90.3% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

