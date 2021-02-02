Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

