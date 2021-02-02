CNX Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 122,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

