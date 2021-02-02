CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Short Interest Update

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNOOC stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNOOC by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

