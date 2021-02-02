CMC Materials (CCMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

