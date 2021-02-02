Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $37.54.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $511,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

