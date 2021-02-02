Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 740,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,546.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Sunday, October 18th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $$20.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Clariant has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.