Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Citigroup by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

