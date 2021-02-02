Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 17,303 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.