Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.