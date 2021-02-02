Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

