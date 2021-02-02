Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

