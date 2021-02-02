Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,387.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,509.02 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,516.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,414.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,295.65.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.