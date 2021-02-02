China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.
CRWOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 24,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,503. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
About China Railway Group
