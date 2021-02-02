China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.

CRWOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 24,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,503. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.