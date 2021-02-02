China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHL. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

