Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $92,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

