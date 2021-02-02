Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.