ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $8.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $69.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,135 shares of company stock worth $3,624,872. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 14,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,070. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 1.70.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.