Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $690.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $765.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $654.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $599.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.34. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

