Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT Raised to $7.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

CHPRF stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

