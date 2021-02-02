Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$5.02 on Friday. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

