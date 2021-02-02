Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE: CIA) recently:

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

1/25/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.50.

12/14/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Champion Iron Limited has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

