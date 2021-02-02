CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Trading Up 1.1%

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 1,629,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 400,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £215.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.57.

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

