Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $225.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $344,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.