CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 3,275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

