CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 208.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.13. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

