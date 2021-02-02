CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 409,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 122,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 130,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

