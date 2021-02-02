CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $351.77. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

