CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $856.32. 131,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $811.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.37, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

