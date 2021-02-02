CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 26,567 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

