Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENT opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

