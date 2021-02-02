Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

TSE CG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.48. The company had a trading volume of 711,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.68. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1090161 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

