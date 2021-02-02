Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,497,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,920. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

