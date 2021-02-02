Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Shares Down 1%

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23). Approximately 8,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.16 million and a PE ratio of -236.25.

Celtic plc (CCP.L) Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic plc (CCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic plc (CCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.