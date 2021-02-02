CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) were up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 2,018,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,827,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.