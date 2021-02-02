Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $234.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CVCO opened at $194.00 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $187.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

