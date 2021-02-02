Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday.

CATY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 337,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.