Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $184.72 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

