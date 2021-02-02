Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.64-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.