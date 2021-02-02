Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of CTLT opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Catalent by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

