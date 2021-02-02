Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $92,384.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Castweet has a market cap of $349,637.81 and $92,384.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00427299 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00171020 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

