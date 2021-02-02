Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,103. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

