Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 84,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

