Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,680,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.14. 37,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

