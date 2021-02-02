Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $13.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.65. 24,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,854. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

