Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,205 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

